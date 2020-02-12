Home

Albert Coates Notice
COATES Passed away peacefully on
31st January 2020.
ALBERT EDWARD
Aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of Vera,
loving Dad to Debbie, Elizabeth
& Samantha, Grandad &
Great Grandad.
The Funeral service will take place on Thursday 13th February 2020 at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 3.30 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St. John's Hospice c/o
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral service,
5 Bare Lane, Bare
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 12, 2020
