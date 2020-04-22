|
|
|
SAMPSON ANDREW HAROLD Passed away on
14th April 2020, aged 69 years.
Much Cherished Husband of Sue,
a Loving Father of Robert & Ruth,
Dearest Brother of
Elaine, Janet & Fiona,
Proud Gramps & Popa of Jake, Aiden, Theo, Taya, Ava & Rosa.
Family service only due to
the current circumstance.
Celebration of life at a later date.
Donations direct to
Westmoreland General Hospital
Grizedale Unit, Burton Road,
Kendal LA9 7RG if desired.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Apr. 22, 2020