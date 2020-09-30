Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Angela Swann Notice
SWANN Angela On 24th September peacefully
at home aged 79 years.
The beloved wife of Graham, very dear mother of Kirstie, mother in law of Raymond and much-loved nana of Mia and Aimee.
Her funeral service will take place in Church of the Ascension on Tuesday, 6th October at 1.00p.m. followed by interment in Skerton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 30, 2020
