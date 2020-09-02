|
HARRISON Ann On 24th August, peacefully at
her home, aged 80 years.
The beloved wife of the late Eddie, very dear mother of Craig
and Stefan, mother in law of
Hayley and Lisa and a loving
granny and great granny.
There will be a private family service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd September at 11.30am. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Defying Dementia c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel - 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 2, 2020