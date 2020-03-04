|
HARRIS Passed away peacefully at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
on 27th February 2020, with Eddie holding her hand.
ANNE
Aged 75 Years.
Loving Wife of Eddie, Mother of two children, a loving Grandmother to her many grandchildren & a Friend to many.
The Funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday 9th March 2020
at 1.30 pm.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Nurses c/o
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe, LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 4, 2020