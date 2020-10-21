Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardsons Funeral Directors
Victoria Road
Penrith, Cumbria CA11 8HR
01768 891189
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Lane

Notice Condolences

Anne Lane Notice
LANE Suddenly, at Cold Springs Park Care Home, Penrith, on
Tuesday, 13th October.
Anne
of Morecambe, loving mum of Stanley, beloved mother-in-law of Ann, cherished gran of Nicky and Karen and Ashlea and Barry, doting great gran of Amy, Elle and George and a dear friend to many.
Aged 102 years.
Private Service and Interment.
Flowers welcome and if desired, donations for Alzheimer's Society, may be sent c/o
Richardsons Funeral Directors, Victoria Road, Penrith, CA11 8HR.
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -