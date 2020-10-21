|
LANE Suddenly, at Cold Springs Park Care Home, Penrith, on
Tuesday, 13th October.
Anne
of Morecambe, loving mum of Stanley, beloved mother-in-law of Ann, cherished gran of Nicky and Karen and Ashlea and Barry, doting great gran of Amy, Elle and George and a dear friend to many.
Aged 102 years.
Private Service and Interment.
Flowers welcome and if desired, donations for Alzheimer's Society, may be sent c/o
Richardsons Funeral Directors, Victoria Road, Penrith, CA11 8HR.
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 21, 2020