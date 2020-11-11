|
Murgatroyd Anthony 'Tony' Passed away 25th October 2020 at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, aged 81.
Beloved Husband of Jean, loving Dad of Ian and Fiona, much-loved Father-in-Law, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Private family service to be held on Thursday 12th November at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium, family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the
British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster
LA1 1XQ 01524 64650
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 11, 2020