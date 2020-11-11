Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Murgatroyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Murgatroyd

Notice Condolences

Anthony Murgatroyd Notice
Murgatroyd Anthony 'Tony' Passed away 25th October 2020 at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, aged 81.
Beloved Husband of Jean, loving Dad of Ian and Fiona, much-loved Father-in-Law, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Private family service to be held on Thursday 12th November at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium, family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the
British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster
LA1 1XQ 01524 64650
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -