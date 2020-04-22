Home

Barbara Allison

Barbara Allison Notice
ALLISON Barbara Aged 84 years passed away peacefully on
7th April in Dolphinlee home for the elderly with her daughter by her side.
The beloved wife of the late Bob, devoted mother of Steven, Rob, Catherine, much loved Nana to Leanne, Francis, Jamie, Paige, Olivia, Matthew, Kody and
dear mother in law of
Vincent, Ali and Kim.

May your light shine upon
us always.

Thank you to all for the beautiful flowers and thoughtful cards.
Grateful thanks to all staff at Dolphinlee Residential home
who gave Babs such loving care.
A private family service will take place on Tuesday 28th April at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Published in The Visitor on Apr. 22, 2020
