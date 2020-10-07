Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Clark

Notice Condolences

Barbara Clark Notice
Clark Barbara Passed away peacefully on
20th September 2020,
aged 72 years.
Loving wife to the late Ian Clark. Devoted mum to
Janet, Alan, Lynne & Karen.
Service and cremation to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield on Friday 16th October
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations for "RNLI" &
Alzheimer's Society may be made via: www.justgiving.com/team/
Barbs-Bunch.
For further information contact
Peace Funerals, Sheffield, S12 2LN.
0114 2530505.
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -