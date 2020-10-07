|
|
|
Clark Barbara Passed away peacefully on
20th September 2020,
aged 72 years.
Loving wife to the late Ian Clark. Devoted mum to
Janet, Alan, Lynne & Karen.
Service and cremation to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield on Friday 16th October
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations for "RNLI" &
Alzheimer's Society may be made via: www.justgiving.com/team/
Barbs-Bunch.
For further information contact
Peace Funerals, Sheffield, S12 2LN.
0114 2530505.
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 7, 2020