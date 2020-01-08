|
|
|
MAYOR Barbara Suddenly on the 1st January at Craigneil Residential Home,
aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother of Paul (deceased), Andrew and Christopher, dear mother-in-law of Elaine, Susan and Sue,
much loved grandmother and great-grandmother.
Funeral service will take place at Church of Ascension on
Friday 17th January at 1.45 p.m. followed by service of committal at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to
British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK
c/o funeral directors.
Enquiries;
Bare and Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane Morecambe Tel: (01524) 410240
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 8, 2020