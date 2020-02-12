|
|
|
McMEEKING Sadly passed away on
5th February 2020,
surrounded by his family at
St. John's Hospice.
Barrie
Aged 80 Years
Loving Husband of Susan,
Amazing Dad, Grandad
and loved by all.
The Funeral service will take place
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Friday
14th February 2020, at 3.30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if to
St. John's Hospice
C/O Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 12, 2020