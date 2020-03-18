Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Bob Campbell Notice
CAMPBELL Bob On 15th March peacefully in
St. John's Hospice, aged 73 years.
The beloved husband of Val,
very dear father of Sarah and Julia, father in law of Alex and Andrew, loving grandad of Liam, Ellie, Nathaniel, Rowan, Maddie and Finn and a dear brother in law
and uncle.
His funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday, 26th March 2020
at 11.00am. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Cardiomyopathy UK or St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 18, 2020
