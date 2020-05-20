Home

DERGES Brian Formerly of Caton,
sadly died at Lytham St Anne's on April 26th 2020, shortly before his 86th Birthday, after a four week fight with Coronavirus.
When a young man Brian served his country in the Royal Air Force, joining Her Majesty's Inland Revenue when he left, which he remained with until he retired. Brian was a Parish Councillor
for Caton and an active member of the RAFA.
The funeral was held at St Paul's Church Caton on May 14th.
A widower since 2016 Brian will be much missed by his son, grandson, nieces and friends.
The family currently intend to hold a memorial service for Brian at
St Paul's once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Visitor on May 20, 2020
