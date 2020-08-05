Home

Services
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
13:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Brian Higginson Notice
HIGGINSON Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by his Family
on 24th July 2020.
BRIAN
Aged 87 Years
Loving Husband of Jean,
Father of David and Chris.
The family would like to thank Doctor Chase and The District Nurses.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 7th August 2020,
1.30 pm, at Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired
to Animal Care, Scotforth, Lancaster.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Services,
5 Bare Lane, Bare,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240.
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 5, 2020
