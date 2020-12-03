Home

Bryan Milner

Notice Condolences

Bryan Milner Notice
MILNER Bryan Frederick Aged 77 years
Beloved husband of Tricia.
Died peacefully at home after a brave fight against cancer. A tranquil end to a long and wonderful life who touched the hearts of many. He will be sadly missed by his wife and many numerous friends. 'A true gentleman in every sense of the word.' There will be a private funeral service in Morecambe Parish Church on Wednesday, 16th December at 12.00pm followed by interment in Torrisholme Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel:851595
Published in The Visitor on Dec. 3, 2020
