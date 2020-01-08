|
PEEL Carol Jane On 28th December at home
aged 75 years. The beloved wife of Raymond, very dear mother of Rose and Beth, mother in law of Guy and Jamie and a loving nana. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday,
13th January at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice or Animal Care c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 8, 2020