Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Peel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Peel

Notice Condolences

Carol Peel Notice
PEEL Carol Jane On 28th December at home
aged 75 years. The beloved wife of Raymond, very dear mother of Rose and Beth, mother in law of Guy and Jamie and a loving nana. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday,
13th January at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice or Animal Care c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -