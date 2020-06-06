|
|
|
ESPLEY Charles Anthony
(Tony) On Sunday 24th May 2020, peacefully at St John's Hospice, aged 77 years.
Much loved Husband of Lynn, Father of Michael and Clare and Grandfather of Arran and Jessica.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
There will be a private family funeral at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday
3rd June at 11.00am.
Donations, if desired, should be sent to St John's Hospice,
where Tony was so well cared for in his last days.
Published in The Visitor on June 6, 2020