Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Espley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Espley

Notice Condolences

Charles Espley Notice
ESPLEY Charles Anthony
(Tony) On Sunday 24th May 2020, peacefully at St John's Hospice, aged 77 years.

Much loved Husband of Lynn, Father of Michael and Clare and Grandfather of Arran and Jessica.

He will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.

There will be a private family funeral at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday
3rd June at 11.00am.

Donations, if desired, should be sent to St John's Hospice,
where Tony was so well cared for in his last days.
Published in The Visitor on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -