Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
16:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Charles Parkinson Notice
Parkinson Charles Sadly passed away on
Thursday 5th March 2020,
aged 90 years.

Beloved husband to the late Jean, Loved dad to Sue, Geoff, Sylvia, Michael and Jill, much loved
father-in-law, grandad
and great grandad.

Will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.

The Funeral Service will take
place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
on Friday 13th March at 4.30pm.

Family flowers.
Donations, if desired, to
St Johns Hospice c/o

Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 11, 2020
