CONNOLLY
Chris
On 21st January in hospital, aged 72 years. The beloved husband of the late
Yvonne, very dear father of Heather, Helen and Gillian, father in law of
Tony and much loved grandad of Isla. His funeral service will take place at
the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, 4th February at 12.30p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Help for
Heroes c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD
Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 29, 2020