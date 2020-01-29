|
|
|
CONNOLLY Chris On 21st January in hospital,
aged 72 years. The beloved husband of the late Yvonne, very dear father of Heather, Helen and Gillian, father in law of Tony and much loved grandad of Isla.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday,
4th February at 12.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for Help for Heroes c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020