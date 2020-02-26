|
DOWTHWAITE Colin On 19th February peacefully
in the Sands Care Home,
aged 80 years. The beloved husband of the late Margaret and much loved by Rob, Alan, Allison, Nicola, Jo, Fiona, Will, Elliot, Matty, Josh and Hannah. His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 6th March 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only pease. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Defying Dementia c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel 851595
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 26, 2020