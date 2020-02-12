Home

David Hartwell

David Hartwell Notice
HARTWELL On 6th February 2020 in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Slyne
David
Aged 82 years of Torrisholme.
Beloved Husband of the late Barbara, loving dad of Craig, Lisa and Dawn, and a much loved Grandad and Great Grandad.
The funeral service will take place at St Luke's Church, Slyne, on Wednesday 19th February at 10.30am, followed by interment in Torrisholme Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for
St John's Hospice c/o
the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen St., Lancaster. LA1 1RX.
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 12, 2020
