|
|
|
GILES DEREK On 28th April peacefully in The Glen Care Centre, aged 89 years.
The beloved husband of the late Glenis, very dear father of Nicholas, Chris, Melanie, Sheryl, Jonty, Sarah, Daniel and Leonie, father in law of Jo, Sherie and Catie and a much loved Grampy of Marianne, Rebecca, William, Gareth, Samantha, Holly, Jasmin, Ethan, Darcy, Elias, David, Hannah, Benjamin, Nathan, Samuel, Ebony, Madison and Theo. There will be a private family service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday, 7th May. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Amicura Ltd (The Glen) c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on May 6, 2020