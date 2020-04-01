|
|
|
Akeroyd Diane
(née Dawes) Peacefully on
Wednesday 18 March, at her home in Millbank Hall, Johnstown, Carmarthen.
Diane, devoted Wife and
best friend of James,
beloved Mother of Julia and Michael, much loved Grandmother of Chloe, Emily, Alis, Jack and Asher. Respected Mother in law
of Paul and Jen, dear Sister of Christine and Jill.
Strictly private funeral service, a memorial service to follow at a later date.
All enquiries to Peris Rice Carmarthen Funeral Director
Tel 01267 243787.
Published in The Visitor on Apr. 1, 2020