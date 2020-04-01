Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peris Rice t/a Carmarthen Funeral Directors (Carmarthen)
Cemetery Lodge
Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire SA31 3GR
01267 243787
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Akeroyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Akeroyd

Notice Condolences

Diane Akeroyd Notice
Akeroyd Diane
(née Dawes) Peacefully on
Wednesday 18 March, at her home in Millbank Hall, Johnstown, Carmarthen.

Diane, devoted Wife and
best friend of James,
beloved Mother of Julia and Michael, much loved Grandmother of Chloe, Emily, Alis, Jack and Asher. Respected Mother in law
of Paul and Jen, dear Sister of Christine and Jill.

Strictly private funeral service, a memorial service to follow at a later date.

All enquiries to Peris Rice Carmarthen Funeral Director
Tel 01267 243787.
Published in The Visitor on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -