CASSON Dick On 21st April peacefully in hospital, aged 97 years. The beloved husband of Lesley, very dear father of Barry, Shirley and the late Lynda, father in law of Sheila and Bob, much loved grandad of Jeff, Leanne, Julia, Sally, Mark, Cara and Lauren and a loving great grandad of Alex, Olivia, Faith and Nicholas. There will be a private family service at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, 5th May.
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595.
Published in The Visitor on Apr. 29, 2020