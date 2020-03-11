Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
14:30
St. Helen's Church
Overton
Edward Harrison Notice
Harrison Edward Andrew On 26th February by Brothers Water, Lake District aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of Ann,
very dear father of Craig and Stefan, father in law of
Hayley and Lisa and a loving grandad and great-grandad.
His funeral service will take place in St. Helen's Church, Overton on Friday, 13th March at 2.30pm followed by a private committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Prostate Cancer UK
or Dementia UK (For the local Admiral Nurses) c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road,
Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 11, 2020
