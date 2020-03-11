|
Harrison Edward Andrew On 26th February by Brothers Water, Lake District aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of Ann,
very dear father of Craig and Stefan, father in law of
Hayley and Lisa and a loving grandad and great-grandad.
His funeral service will take place in St. Helen's Church, Overton on Friday, 13th March at 2.30pm followed by a private committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Prostate Cancer UK
or Dementia UK (For the local Admiral Nurses) c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road,
Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 11, 2020