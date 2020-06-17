|
|
|
McMAHON
Edward (Eddie) On 4th June peacefully in hospital, aged 86 years. The beloved husband of the late Freda, very dear father of Catherine, David and Carolyn, father in law of Marie and Clive, dear grandad of Laura, Vanessa and Rebecca and great grandad of Edward and William. There will be a private family service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday, 18th June.
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel:851595
Published in The Visitor on June 17, 2020