Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Eileen Whitehead Notice
Whitehead Eileen On 4th January peacefully in
Hillcroft Nursing Home,
Heysham, aged 79 years.
The beloved wife of the late Ian, very dear mother of Michael, Susan, Lisa and the late David, mother in law of Martin and David and a much loved gran
and great gran.
Her funeral service will
take place at the Lancaster
& Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 17th January 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for Defying Dementia c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 8, 2020
