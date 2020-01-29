Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Elinor TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Elinor On 19th January peacefully in the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, aged 17 years. The beloved daughter of Gillian and Stephan and a much loved grand daughter of Geoff and Irene Taylor, Delia Bradbury and Lynne and David Smith. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 31st January 2020 at 4.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for The Lily Foundation or When You Wish Upon A Star c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -