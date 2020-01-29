|
TAYLOR
Elinor
On 19th January peacefully in the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, aged
17 years. The beloved daughter of Gillian and Stephan and a much loved
grand daughter of Geoff and Irene Taylor, Delia Bradbury and Lynne and
David Smith. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 31st January 2020 at 4.30pm. Family
flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for The Lily
Foundation or When You Wish Upon A Star c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2
Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 29, 2020