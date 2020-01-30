|
TAYLOR Elinor On 19th January peacefully in the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, aged 17 years. The beloved daughter of Gillian and Stephan and a much loved grand daughter of Geoff and Irene Taylor, Delia Bradbury and Lynne and David Smith. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 31st January 2020 at 4.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for The Lily Foundation or When You Wish Upon A Star c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 30, 2020