Aldren It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Aldren announces her passing,
on 24th March 2020,
at the age of 84.
Elizabeth, beloved Wife to the late Kenneth Aldren and dear Sister, Mother, Nanna and Great Nanna.
Elizabeth (Liz, Lizzie) had many family and friends who will miss her greatly and treasure many happy memories in their hearts.
Due to restrictions in place at this time, the funeral service can only be attended by immediate relatives. Please make any charitable donations to
St John's Hospice, Lancaster.
Published in The Visitor on Apr. 1, 2020