CALLIS Passed away peacefully
on 7th February 2020,
at St. John's Hospice.
Elizabeth
Aged 57 Years
Beloved partner of Chris,
much loved Mum of Laura & Ben.
Loving daughter of Wendy and
mother in law to Fiona and
a cherished Sister & Auntie.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St. John's Hospice.
Liz requested black
clothing is not required.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service,
5 Bare Lane, Bare,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 12, 2020