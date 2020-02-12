Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Callis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Callis

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Callis Notice
CALLIS Passed away peacefully
on 7th February 2020,
at St. John's Hospice.
Elizabeth
Aged 57 Years
Beloved partner of Chris,
much loved Mum of Laura & Ben.
Loving daughter of Wendy and
mother in law to Fiona and
a cherished Sister & Auntie.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St. John's Hospice.
Liz requested black
clothing is not required.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service,
5 Bare Lane, Bare,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -