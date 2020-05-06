Home

Enid Holroyd Notice
HOLROYD ENID On 30th April, peacefully in Whitelow House aged 95 years. The beloved wife of Tom, very dear mother of Ian and Fiona,
mother in law of Deborah and Brent and a much loved grandma of Matthew, David, Lauren and Callum. There will be a private family service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday, 11th May. Donations,
if desired, may be sent for British Heart Foundation c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on May 6, 2020
