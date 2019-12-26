Home

JOHNSON On 15th December 2019,
peacefully in hospital.
FRANCES
aged 94 years, of Warton.
Dearly loved wife of the late Harry. Mother of Andrew
and grandmother of
Sam, Sophie and Hannah.
The Funeral Service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium
on Tuesday, 7th January 2020
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for the NSPCC
will be gratefully received by
J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street, Carnforth,
LA5 9LB. Tel: 01524 732301
Published in The Visitor on Dec. 26, 2019
