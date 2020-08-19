Home

Frances Turner

Notice Condolences

Frances Turner Notice
Turner Frances (née Woodruff) Passed away at home with her family on 7th August 2020,
aged 72 years.

Much loved and sadly missed
Wife, Mum and Grandmother.
Frances leaves behind her
Husband Stuart Turner,
Children Kathleen and David and
four Grandchildren Arron, Lee, Bethany and Liam.

Funeral service to be held on
Friday 21st August at the
Amber Valley Memorial Park, Swanwick.

Funeral Directors : Wilkinson Bros.Ltd., 10 Church Hill, Blackwell.
Telephone 01773 811371
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 19, 2020
