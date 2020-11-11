Home

Freda Bateson

Freda Bateson Notice
Bateson (nee Cambidge)
Freda Monica On 29th October peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary aged 84 years. The beloved wife of Sydney, very dear mother of Stuart and Alan, mother in law of Pauline and Ann-Marie and a much-loved grandma of Callum and Jack. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Donations, if desired, may be sent for British Lung Foundation c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel:851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 11, 2020
