Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Gloria Clarke Notice
CLARKE Passed away peacefully on the
17th November 2020
GLORIA
Aged 79 years,
Devoted wife of the
late Frank Clarke,
Loving Mum of Victoria & Alison,
Beloved partner of Barry,
mother in law to Murg,
much loved Nannie to James,
Imogen, Dominic & Dillon.
She will be sadly missed
by her Family & Friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 4th December 2020,
at Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The Pavilion Music Club
(Local Organisation who support
people with learning disabilities)
C/O Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service,
5 Bare Lane, Bare,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 25, 2020
