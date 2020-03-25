|
LAWTON Graham Graham passed away on
Monday 9th March 2020
at home aged 44 years.
Much loved son of Catherine
and the late Peter, brother of Christopher and Andrea, beloved father to Joseph, Isaac and Ava.
A PRIVATE family funeral will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Friday
27th March at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only or, if desired, donations may be made in Graham's Memory to the Mental Health Foundation & Langdale and Ambleside Mountain Rescue.
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 25, 2020