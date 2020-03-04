|
GR AHAM Greeta Roger and his family would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy, cards and donations received for Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Cancer Research UK during their sad bereavement.
They are especially grateful to
Rev. Canon Adrian Mairs for his kind ministration and comforting service, and all at Chirnside House for their kindness and care. Thanks also to David McVernon at Alex Willis Funeral Home for his dignified funeral arrangements
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 4, 2020