EDWARDS Gwynfryn Margaret, Craig, Paul and Heather would like to express their heartfelt thanks to both family and friends for all the kindness and sympathy extended to them on the loss of Gwynfryn Edwards, a beloved husband, loving dad, proud grandpa, fond uncle and dear cousin, and also for the very generous donations in memory of Gwyn towards St Kentigern Hospice and St Dyfnog's Church. Special thanks to Dr E Roberts,
Dr Rebelo and the staff at Plas Meddyg Surgery for their care. Thanks also to Rev'd Val Rowlands and everyone at St Dyfnog's Church for their support, and for a beautiful service of thanksgiving, and to everyone in the Dyfnog Café at The Lodge, Llanrhaeadr for hosting the refreshments, where many special memories were shared. Finally, thanks to Arwel at R W Roberts & Son for the caring and attentive funeral arrangements.
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 12, 2020