HUMPHREYS Helen Mary Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of Helen
who died fortified with the
Rites of Holy Church
on 27th June in Nazareth House,
aged 90 years.
The much loved auntie of Vivienne and Paul, great auntie of Rachel and close fried to many.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be said in
St. Mary's Church on Wednesday, 8th July 2020 at 2.00pm followed by interment in
Hale Carr Cemetery.
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 1, 2020
