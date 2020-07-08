|
|
|
HUMPHREYS Helen Vivienne, Paul and Rachel would like to thank sincerely all relatives and friends for the kindness, sympathy, cards and donations received, in Helen's memory, for Nazareth House mini-bus fundraising appeal (Cheques payable to: N.C.C.T. Fundraising. Please send c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD),
during their sad bereavement.
They are especially grateful to Canon D. Cooper and Fr. D Carden for their kind ministrations and comforting service. Also thanks to her close friends Dorothy and Helen for all of their support, friendship and kindness. A special thank you to Dr. Bass (G.P.) and nursing staff of Rosebank Surgery and the Sisters and staff of Nazareth House for all their care and kindness shown to Helen.
Published in The Visitor on July 8, 2020