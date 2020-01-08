Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh McKinney

Notice Condolences

Hugh McKinney Notice
McKINNEY
Hugh On 3rd January peacefully in
Parkmoor Nursing Home,
Coalville, aged 86 years.
The beloved husband of Pat,
very dear father of Richard,
Caroline and Andrea and a
much loved father in law and
grandpa. His funeral service will take place at the
Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Friday, 17th
January 2020 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Dementia UK
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -