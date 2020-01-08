|
|
|
McKINNEY
Hugh On 3rd January peacefully in
Parkmoor Nursing Home,
Coalville, aged 86 years.
The beloved husband of Pat,
very dear father of Richard,
Caroline and Andrea and a
much loved father in law and
grandpa. His funeral service will take place at the
Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Friday, 17th
January 2020 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Dementia UK
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 8, 2020