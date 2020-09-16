|
|
|
BOOTH IAN ARTHUR On 9th September,
in hospital, aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of the late Wyn, very dear stepfather of Carol, step father-in-law of Roger, much loved grandad of Richard, Nichola and Sharon, loving great-grandad, great- great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law and friend to many. There will be a private family service in St. Peter's Church on Wednesday 23rd September followed by interment in Torrisholme Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Cancer Care or R.N.L.I. c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 16, 2020