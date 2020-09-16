Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Booth

Notice Condolences

Ian Booth Notice
BOOTH IAN ARTHUR On 9th September,
in hospital, aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of the late Wyn, very dear stepfather of Carol, step father-in-law of Roger, much loved grandad of Richard, Nichola and Sharon, loving great-grandad, great- great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law and friend to many. There will be a private family service in St. Peter's Church on Wednesday 23rd September followed by interment in Torrisholme Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Cancer Care or R.N.L.I. c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -