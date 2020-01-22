|
|
|
GRAHAM On 15th January 2020,
peacefully at Elmsfield House.
IVY FRANCES
aged 90 years, of Warton,
formerly of Morecambe.
Dearly loved wife of the late
John Alexander (Alec).
Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and
great-great grandmother.
Sadly missed by everyone
who knew her.
The Funeral Service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday 30th January 2020
at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to J N Wilson Funeral Service. Tel: 01524 732301.
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 22, 2020