Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Graham

Notice Condolences

Ivy Graham Notice
GRAHAM On 15th January 2020,
peacefully at Elmsfield House.

IVY FRANCES
aged 90 years, of Warton,
formerly of Morecambe.

Dearly loved wife of the late
John Alexander (Alec).
Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and
great-great grandmother.
Sadly missed by everyone
who knew her.

The Funeral Service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday 30th January 2020
at 12.30pm.

All enquiries to J N Wilson Funeral Service. Tel: 01524 732301.
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -