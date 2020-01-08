|
GARDNER Jean Florence On 6th January peacefully in
Eric Morecambe House with her family by her side, aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of Allan, very dear mother of Mark, mother in law of Julie and a much loved grandma of Russell and Rachel.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday,
16th January 2020 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for North West Air Ambulance or R.N.L.I. c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road,
Heysham, LA3 2QD.
Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 8, 2020